Charlotte Flair Attends CMLL Event On Crutches

Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with an injury following her recent bout with Asuka on WWE SmackDown. Despite finishing the match, Flair required assistance backstage. It's suspected that she sustained a neck strain during the encounter.
Additionally, Flair is scheduled for surgery next month to address a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, injuries she incurred on the December 8 episode of SmackDown. She is expected to be out of action for approximately nine months.
In a recent appearance, Flair was seen at a CMLL event at Arena México. She was there to support her husband, Andrade El Idolo, who teamed up with Espanto Jr. and Brillante Jr. in a match against Volador Jr. and Magnus.
Charlotte Flair acaba de llegar a la Arena México a poco del encuentro de Andrade en el #ViernesEspectacularCMLL @mas_lucha pic.twitter.com/HM9k1pzAKe— Jorge Livan (@jorge_livan) December 23, 2023
