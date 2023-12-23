WWE Actively Negotiating to Re-Sign Top Superstar

WWE has been actively engaged in securing new contracts for many of their premier wrestlers, aiming to prevent them from entering free agency.

According to Fightful Select, industry insiders anticipate that Cody Rhodes will receive a significant pay increase once his contract negotiations are concluded. The negotiation is a high priority for TKO, WWE's parent company. Confidence is high within the organization that an agreement will be reached. Demonstrating the company's high regard for Rhodes, he received a new bus around Thanksgiving. This gesture has led some to speculate that Rhodes may have already agreed to a new contract, though it has not been officially finalized.

Looking ahead, the contracts of notable wrestlers Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre are set to expire in the coming months. It is widely expected that they will likely renew their contracts with WWE.