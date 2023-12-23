WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Actively Negotiating to Re-Sign Top Superstar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 23, 2023

WWE has been actively engaged in securing new contracts for many of their premier wrestlers, aiming to prevent them from entering free agency.

According to Fightful Select, industry insiders anticipate that Cody Rhodes will receive a significant pay increase once his contract negotiations are concluded. The negotiation is a high priority for TKO, WWE's parent company. Confidence is high within the organization that an agreement will be reached. Demonstrating the company's high regard for Rhodes, he received a new bus around Thanksgiving. This gesture has led some to speculate that Rhodes may have already agreed to a new contract, though it has not been officially finalized.

Looking ahead, the contracts of notable wrestlers Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre are set to expire in the coming months. It is widely expected that they will likely renew their contracts with WWE.

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

