WWE Sending NXT Star for Championship Bout at All Japan Pro Wrestling

While it's still too early to make any definitive statements, there's intriguing news that NXT is sending a wrestler to All Japan Pro Wrestling for a show at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall.

This development was revealed on Dec. 23 through a video posted by All Japan on social media. Recently, AJPW has been hinting at an "assassin" set to challenge for their Triple Crown championship at the New Year Giant Series 2024 on Jan. 3.

The video in question shows All Japan President Tsuyoki Fukuda in a conversation with an unnamed WWE official. We hear Fukuda saying: "Oh, WWE! Thank you for your call back.... AJPW order strong Superstar from your brand NXT... yes, yes, Triple Crown match... Kento Miyahara or Katsuhiko Nakajima... You have good superstar for us? What? Submission assassin? Killer catch style? Great. Thank you. Thank you. My pleasure. Appreciate your support this time. Please say thanks to your boss in WWE." This description seems to point towards either Drew Gulak or a member of his new Catchpoint No Quarter Catch Crew, but the actual identity will be confirmed later. The NXT star chosen by Shawn Michaels will either go up against the current Triple Crown champion Katsuhiko Nakajima or his challenger on Dec. 31, Kento Miyahara.