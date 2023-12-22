WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hosts for WWE RAW December 25th 'Best Of 2023' Special

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2023

Hosts for WWE RAW December 25th 'Best Of 2023' Special

This Christmas Day, WWE fans can enjoy a special treat as RAW presents its "Best of 2023" edition, hosted by the dynamic duo, Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg. This special showcase will highlight the year's most thrilling moments and matches.

Looking ahead, WWE is set to kick off the New Year with its 'Day 1' television special on New Year's Day. The event promises an exciting lineup, including Seth Rollins defending his heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre. Additionally, Rhea Ripley will put her women's championship on the line against Ivy Nile. Fans can also anticipate a high-stakes match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax, among other thrilling bouts.

How the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Are Being Chosen

As the excitement for WrestleMania season intensifies, WWE is gearing up for its largest event of the year, commencing with the Royal Rumble [...]

