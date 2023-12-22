How the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Are Being Chosen

As the excitement for WrestleMania season intensifies, WWE is gearing up for its largest event of the year, commencing with the Royal Rumble next month.

The monumental WrestleMania 40 is set to unfold at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and April 7, boasting an impressive sale of over 90,000 tickets.

WWE has unveiled its preliminary lineup of events for WrestleMania Week in Philadelphia. This includes three special events at the Wells Fargo Center: Friday Night SmackDown/2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 5, NXT Stand & Deliver on the subsequent afternoon, and Raw on the Monday following WrestleMania.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Triple H will be solely responsible for selecting inductees for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. This marks a significant change, as Vince McMahon previously held this responsibility. Meltzer suggested that the criteria for selection would remain similar, including considerations for political reasons.

Meltzer stated, “I was told that, for example, if there is a political reason to put someone in that Nick Khan would want, that would be a factor, but the Hall of Fame is under creative, and that’s Levesque’s department, and he’d in theory sign off on everyone.”