WWE SmackDown SPOILERS for Tonight

Last week, WWE pre-recorded the latest episode of SmackDown in Green Bay, WI at the Resch Center, allowing their talent and staff to enjoy the Christmas holiday. Here are the key highlights from the show:

- In the US Title Contender's Tournament Semifinals, Santos Escobar emerged victorious over Bobby Lashley, thanks to interference from Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee successfully defended his title against Butch.

-A significant promo segment featured AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight, each expressing their ambition to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

- SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a triple threat match between Styles, Orton, and Knight at SmackDown New Year’s Revolution, with the winner earning a title shot against Reigns.

- The Holiday Havoc match saw Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Michin defeat Damage CTRL (comprising IYO SKY, Bayley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane), with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre making a surprise interference against Sane.

- Kevin Owens secured a win over Carmelo Hayes in the other US Title Contender's Tournament Semifinal.

- AJ Styles faced Solo Sikoa, with the match ending in a disqualification after Reigns' interference. This led to a chaotic brawl involving The Bloodline, Styles, Orton, and Knight.