WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Former NWA Champion Signs WWE NXT Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 21, 2023

Former NWA Champion Signs WWE NXT Deal

Per reports from PWInsider, Madi Wrenkowski, previously holding the NWA Women’s Tag Championship, has now inked a contract with NXT. The duration of Wrenkowski's agreement remains undisclosed, yet she is anticipated to join the WWE Performance Center soon.

Wrenkowski, 28, has a wrestling background that includes multiple matches in AEW, in addition to her time in the NWA. Her signing coincides with that of Brogan Finlay, the offspring of wrestling icon Fit Finlay, who has also committed to NXT today.

WWE Signs Fourth-Generation Wrestling Talent

WWE's latest batch of signees is set to be announced in January, and among them is a standout name: Brogan Finlay, the son of wrestling vete [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 21, 2023 03:04PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #nwa #madi wrenkowski

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85378/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π