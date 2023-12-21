Former NWA Champion Signs WWE NXT Deal

Per reports from PWInsider, Madi Wrenkowski, previously holding the NWA Women’s Tag Championship, has now inked a contract with NXT. The duration of Wrenkowski's agreement remains undisclosed, yet she is anticipated to join the WWE Performance Center soon.

Wrenkowski, 28, has a wrestling background that includes multiple matches in AEW, in addition to her time in the NWA. Her signing coincides with that of Brogan Finlay, the offspring of wrestling icon Fit Finlay, who has also committed to NXT today.