WWE Signs Fourth-Generation Wrestling Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 21, 2023

WWE's latest batch of signees is set to be announced in January, and among them is a standout name: Brogan Finlay, the son of wrestling veteran Dave Finlay. Brogan has inked a deal with WWE and will soon join the training ranks at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Once he's deemed ready, Brogan will make his way to the NXT brand. His journey to WWE included participation in a tryout earlier this year.

At just 21 years old, Brogan Finlay has already spent two years in the wrestling world, showcasing his skills in various promotions such as ACTION Wrestling, GCW, Black Label Pro, and Beyond.

Dave Finlay has been a part of WWE behind the scenes, contributing as a producer for many years.

Tags: #wwe #brogan finlay

