Matt Riddle Set To Join MLW

Matt Riddle, the ex-WWE United States Champion, is set to make his debut in Major League Wrestling (MLW). This news emerged when attendees at the recent Battleground Championship Wrestling event in Philadelphia's 2300 Arena received fliers promoting MLW's Kings Of Colosseum event on January 6.

The flier featured Riddle in a scheduled match against Jacob Fatu. Following the expiration of his WWE non-compete clause, MLW has now legally secured Riddle's participation. This development was confirmed by MLW sources to Pwinsider, marking Riddle's official entry into the MLW roster on the specified date.