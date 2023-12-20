Charlotte Flair Secures Major Contract Extension with WWE

Dave Meltzer has verified a report from Fightful Select stating that Charlotte Flair has renewed her contract with WWE. This agreement, signed several months ago, positions Flair among the top earners in the company, especially among female wrestlers. The contract was finalized before the re-signing of Dominik and Rey Mysterio and is one of the initial major deals following the TKO merger, noted for its significant financial boost.

Flair is currently recovering from a severe injury sustained during a SmackDown match on December 8, involving a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, necessitating surgery. This injury has sidelined her for an estimated nine months, as mentioned on a recent SmackDown episode.

Following a brief hiatus post-WrestleMania, Flair made her comeback in June. Since then, she has been primarily involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL. Her recent appearance at Survivor Series WarGames saw her team up with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi, securing a victory over Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.