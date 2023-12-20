WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Undergoes Baptism

At 70 years old, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan underwent a baptism ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. Hogan shared this personal milestone through photos and a video on his Instagram account this Wednesday.
The footage shows Hogan being fully immersed in a baptismal pool, after which he emerges with a beaming smile.
In his Instagram post, Hogan expressed his profound spiritual commitment, writing, "Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!"
Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023
