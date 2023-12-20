WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Undergoes Baptism

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2023

At 70 years old, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan underwent a baptism ceremony at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. Hogan shared this personal milestone through photos and a video on his Instagram account this Wednesday.

The footage shows Hogan being fully immersed in a baptismal pool, after which he emerges with a beaming smile.

In his Instagram post, Hogan expressed his profound spiritual commitment, writing, "Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!"

