WWE Honors Late Bray Wyatt with Legends Contract, Supporting His Four Children

Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt, whose untimely death in late August following a heart attack has left a profound impact on the world of pro wrestling and WWE.

Wyatt, who was planning to marry former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman in late 2023, is survived by their two children, in addition to two children from his previous marriage.

On the Wrasslin Talk podcast, Wyatt's father and former WWE star, Mike Rotunda, also known as IRS, opened up about the family's struggle with their loss. He fondly recalled his son as a joyful presence, always bringing laughter and light into any room. Rotunda highlighted his son's unique character and spirit.

He also expressed gratitude towards WWE for their support during this difficult time. The organization honored Wyatt by posthumously awarding him a Legends contract, ensuring that all proceeds from this would benefit his four children. Rotunda acknowledged WWE's significant role in assisting their family, emphasizing the company's efforts to provide for Wyatt's children.