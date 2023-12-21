Dani Luna Confirmed as Newest Signee for TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling Confirms New Addition to Its Roster
Following recent contract renewals with prominent wrestlers like Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, TNA Wrestling disclosed today their latest acquisition, Dani Luna, for the fiercely contested Knockouts Division.
Luna debuted in TNA, previously recognized as IMPACT Wrestling, in May. Prior to this, she was part of WWE from 2019 to 2022, competing in its NXT U.K. division.
BREAKING: @DaniLuna_pro has signed with TNA Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/itGpV8rltE— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 21, 2023
