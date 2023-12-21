WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dani Luna Confirmed as Newest Signee for TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 21, 2023

TNA Wrestling Confirms New Addition to Its Roster

Following recent contract renewals with prominent wrestlers like Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, TNA Wrestling disclosed today their latest acquisition, Dani Luna, for the fiercely contested Knockouts Division.

Luna debuted in TNA, previously recognized as IMPACT Wrestling, in May. Prior to this, she was part of WWE from 2019 to 2022, competing in its NXT U.K. division.

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #tna #tna wrestling #dani luna

