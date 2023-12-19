TNA Wrestling Allocates Funds for Major Free Agent Signing

Scott D’Amore, the head of TNA creative, recently hinted in an interview about an imminent major talent acquisition. The promotion is building anticipation with phrases like “worlds will collide” and teasers suggesting an unbelievable appearance at their upcoming event.

December 21 marks the date when several ex-WWE talents, released in September, are eligible to sign with new promotions. A comprehensive list of these wrestlers is available here.

Regarding financial resources, Dave Meltzer, during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that TNA has set aside funds specifically for a significant signing. He suggested that Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Matt Riddle might be the top candidates for this high-profile signing.

Meltzer stated, “Impact does have, from what I gather, earmarked some money to where they can spend some money on a big free agent. Whether they would or could outbid AEW, I mean, it's doubtful they could, but you don't know how much Tony [Khan] would be willing to spend on one of those names. And there's other names on the list, but I don't think any of the other names are big enough to warrant what Scott said. So those are the obvious choices. I don't think there's anyone whose WWE contract is coming due who hasn't either resigned or and again.”