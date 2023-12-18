WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scott D'Amore Hints at Major Surprises and a Significant New Signing for TNA's Hard To Kill PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2023

Scott D’Amore, a top executive at TNA, recently promoted the company's Hard To Kill pay-per-view, scheduled for next month in Las Vegas, during an interview on Busted Open Radio. D’Amore highlighted that the event will feature several surprises, including what he describes as a significant new talent acquisition.

D’Amore expressed his excitement for the event, stating, "We’re going to have a lot of fun. We’re going to have surprises for you, some unexpected things, including, we are right there at the goal line of finalizing one of, I think, one of the biggest signings in TNA. I think it’s something that is really going to shake things up on January 13. If you’ve been saying, ‘I’m looking for something different.’ We’re giving you a lot. Someone we have in store for you that night is going to blow your socks off."

