Kevin Nash Reveals CM Punk Generated $600,000 in Merchandise Sales Within 24 Hours of WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2023

During a recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash shared his insights on CM Punk's appearances following his return to WWE Raw. Nash mentioned Punk's impressive merchandise sales, stating, "I think he did $600,000 worth of merchandise like the first 24 hours that he came back." He also revealed that Punk's appearance was the sole reason he tuned into SmackDown.

Nash recognized the immense pressure Punk faced in delivering a promo on WWE TV after a decade, praising the strategic move by Paul [Triple H] to have Punk appear on both Raw and SmackDown, and then hint at a visit to NXT to meet Shawn Michaels. This strategy, according to Nash, significantly elevated the NXT brand.

Regarding Punk's respect for Shawn Michaels, Nash commented, "If you're gonna say you're the best in the world, you need to show that man some respect because most of us that have been in the ring with Shawn consider him the best that's ever done that, as far as the best worker. Kudos to that whole situation."

The conversation shifted when Sean Oliver mentioned that Punk no longer needs to apologize for his actions, even humorously suggesting that Punk could have remained popular despite any missteps. However, Nash pointed out the importance of locker room dynamics, indicating that Punk is treading carefully, saying, "He's still got a f**king locker room full of people that he's walking in..." Oliver viewed the situation as seizing a business opportunity, but Nash emphasized the need to be mindful of locker room relationships.

