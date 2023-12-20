Nick Hogan Enters Not Guilty Plea in DUI Case

Nick Hogan, son of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, faced arrest for DUI in Clearwater, Florida, last month.

Nick Hogan was stopped by police under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He had been at a bikini contest at his father's restaurant and declined to undergo sobriety tests upon being pulled over.

Famous for his role in the VH1 reality show “Hogan Knows Best” during the 2000s, Nick has more recently been known for DJing at karaoke events at Hogan's Beach Shop in the Clearwater vicinity.

According to PWInsider, Nick Hogan was arraigned on a misdemeanor DUI charge this Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on January 17th.

This is not Nick's first brush with the law; in 2007, he was involved in a car crash that severely injured his friend, John Graziano, leading to an 8-month jail sentence for Nick.