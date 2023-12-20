D-Von Dudley Celebrates the Arrival of Newborn Child

D-Von Dudley, renowned for his illustrious career in professional wrestling as one half of The Dudley Boyz alongside Bully Ray, has recently embraced a new role in life, that of a father. The Dudley Boyz, celebrated for their dominance in the tag team division, have claimed championship titles across various promotions, including WWE, TNA Wrestling, NJPW, and ECW.

Post-retirement from active wrestling, D-Von transitioned into a behind-the-scenes role with WWE, contributing as a producer from 2016. His journey in the wrestling world also saw him imparting his knowledge as an NXT trainer, a position he held until his departure earlier this year.

In a special moment, D-Von briefly returned to the ring, reuniting with Bully Ray in a tag team match at Impact 1000, where they triumphed over Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju. Both D-Von and Ray are currently signed under WWE Legends contracts, maintaining their legacy within the industry.

Heartfelt congratulations are extended to the couple on this joyous occasion.