WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

D-Von Dudley Celebrates the Arrival of Newborn Child

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2023

D-Von Dudley Celebrates the Arrival of Newborn Child

D-Von Dudley, renowned for his illustrious career in professional wrestling as one half of The Dudley Boyz alongside Bully Ray, has recently embraced a new role in life, that of a father. The Dudley Boyz, celebrated for their dominance in the tag team division, have claimed championship titles across various promotions, including WWE, TNA Wrestling, NJPW, and ECW.

Post-retirement from active wrestling, D-Von transitioned into a behind-the-scenes role with WWE, contributing as a producer from 2016. His journey in the wrestling world also saw him imparting his knowledge as an NXT trainer, a position he held until his departure earlier this year.

In a special moment, D-Von briefly returned to the ring, reuniting with Bully Ray in a tag team match at Impact 1000, where they triumphed over Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju. Both D-Von and Ray are currently signed under WWE Legends contracts, maintaining their legacy within the industry.

Heartfelt congratulations are extended to the couple on this joyous occasion.

WWE Honors Late Bray Wyatt with Legends Contract, Supporting His Four Children

Windham Rotunda, known to fans as Bray Wyatt, whose untimely death in late August following a heart attack has left a profound impact on the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 19, 2023 02:52PM


Tags: #wwe #impact wrestling #impact #ecw #tna #tna wrestling #the dudley boyz #dvon dudley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85364/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π