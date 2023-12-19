MJF Voices Support for CM Punk's WWE Return

In a recent episode of the SI Media podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina, AEW World Champion MJF shared his thoughts on CM Punk's return to WWE. MJF expressed his contentment for Punk's decision, emphasizing a positive outlook on his former AEW rival's career move. MJF stated:

“I was happy for him. Listen, if he’s happy, I’m happy. I think he’s a hell of a talent. At the end of the day, it’s a business. For some reason, with wrestling, it’s looked at differently than any other sport…I see guys get traded to different teams all the time. That’s just life. So he did what he felt was best for him, and the company did what they felt was best for the company. I just hope he’s happy. I wish him the best of luck.”

This statement comes in the wake of CM Punk's departure from AEW in September, following a backstage incident at AEW All In: London in Wembley Stadium. Punk made a notable comeback to WWE at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last month, marking his first appearance in the company in nearly a decade.