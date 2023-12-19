WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nia Jax Joins Women's Royal Rumble Line-Up, Scheduled for WWE Day 1 Bout"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2023

In the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Nia Jax made a significant appearance. During a promo segment in the ring, she was challenged by Becky Lynch.

In the midst of their exchange, Jax announced her participation in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, scheduled for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Furthermore, a highly anticipated match between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch has been confirmed for the WWE Day 1 event in San Diego, CA.


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #day 1 #nia jax

