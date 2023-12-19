Nia Jax Joins Women's Royal Rumble Line-Up, Scheduled for WWE Day 1 Bout"

In the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Nia Jax made a significant appearance. During a promo segment in the ring, she was challenged by Becky Lynch.

In the midst of their exchange, Jax announced her participation in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, scheduled for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Furthermore, a highly anticipated match between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch has been confirmed for the WWE Day 1 event in San Diego, CA.