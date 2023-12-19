MJF Addresses AEW Contract Rumors

In recent months, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF has avoided discussing his contract status and the anticipated 2024 bidding war between AEW and WWE for his services.

While unconfirmed, there is speculation that he may have already inked a new deal with AEW.

During his appearance on the SI Media Podcast, MJF spoke about his current contract situation:

“I’ve never lied,” he stated. “January 1, 2024. When stuff like that gets leaked out, it makes me laugh because I remember something got leaked out about Cody having secretly re-signed, and then he showed up. Somebody got leaked out about, you know, CM Punk and Tony Khan, you know, actually fine, everything. You know? I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW. I want to stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view, it’s time to assess the situation from a professional setting.”

When asked if he had re-signed with AEW, his response was clear: “Not yet.”