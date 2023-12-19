WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured WWE Superstar Withdrawn From Road

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2023

Xavier Woods is currently on a break from WWE events due to an injury, as reported by PWInsider. His absence was noticeable during the recent WWE Raw, where he was expected to appear alongside Kofi Kingston. The specifics of his injury and the timeline for his return remain unclear.

Woods was seen in Birmingham, Alabama, a known location for WWE performers to undergo medical assessments.

His name has been withdrawn from promotional materials for the upcoming post-Christmas live event tour, indicating a change in plans.

The last time Woods competed was in a #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match on the November 27th episode of Raw, aiming for a chance at the tag team titles.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #xavier woods #raw

