Injured WWE Superstar Withdrawn From Road

Xavier Woods is currently on a break from WWE events due to an injury, as reported by PWInsider. His absence was noticeable during the recent WWE Raw, where he was expected to appear alongside Kofi Kingston. The specifics of his injury and the timeline for his return remain unclear.

Woods was seen in Birmingham, Alabama, a known location for WWE performers to undergo medical assessments.

His name has been withdrawn from promotional materials for the upcoming post-Christmas live event tour, indicating a change in plans.

The last time Woods competed was in a #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match on the November 27th episode of Raw, aiming for a chance at the tag team titles.