NHL Joins Forces with WWE for Exclusive Legacy Championship Belt Line

WWE is aiming to replicate its NFL and Big 12 conference success by venturing into a new partnership with the NHL.

After establishing a significant presence in the sports arena through a multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL in August, WWE has been authorized to produce NFL-themed WWE legacy championship belts. These belts, adorned with the colors and logos of all 32 NFL teams, are available for purchase at NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com.

This collaboration marked a historic first-time licensing deal between WWE and the NFL, significantly enhancing WWE's profile in sports licensing. Following this, WWE also secured a similar agreement with the Big 12 conference in November.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has now reached a similar arrangement with the NHL, allowing them to create NHL-branded merchandise starting from the next year. This move could potentially pave the way for future partnerships with other major leagues like the NBA and MLB.

The report from WrestleVotes stated, “On the heels of major success with the NFL in releasing commemorative championship titles of each team, I’m told the WWE & NHL have a deal in place for the same. Expect NHL championships titles to be available thru Fanatics sometime in the new year.”