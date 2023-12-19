WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

News on Backstage Dynamics Between CM Punk and Shawn Michaels

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2023

News on Backstage Dynamics Between CM Punk and Shawn Michaels

CM Punk made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the 2023 WWE NXT Deadline PLE, sparking speculation about his potential involvement with the NXT brand, despite ultimately aligning with the RAW brand.

Insights from Fightful Select reveal that Punk valued Shawn Michaels' public praise highly. Before Punk's WWE return, Michaels expressed his admiration for Punk's work and openness to having him in NXT.

Behind the scenes, it's reported that Punk and Michaels have developed a positive rapport. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful highlighted this evolving relationship, stating, "When Shawn Michaels publicly endorsed CM Punk, a lot of people rolled their eyes, and said, ‘yeah, I bet.’ Well, look at where CM Punk has been multiple times as of late. Going to NXT. Going there when he doesn’t have to, and working to help out. Maybe it’s just the honeymoon period, but it seems like that endorsement, whether or not that had anything to do with Punk going to NXT, couldn’t have hurt."

Nia Jax Joins Women's Royal Rumble Line-Up, Scheduled for WWE Day 1 Bout"

In the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, Nia Jax made a significant appearance. During a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 19, 2023 04:13AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #cm punk #shawn michaels

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85353/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π