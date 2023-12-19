News on Backstage Dynamics Between CM Punk and Shawn Michaels

CM Punk made a surprise appearance at the beginning of the 2023 WWE NXT Deadline PLE, sparking speculation about his potential involvement with the NXT brand, despite ultimately aligning with the RAW brand.

Insights from Fightful Select reveal that Punk valued Shawn Michaels' public praise highly. Before Punk's WWE return, Michaels expressed his admiration for Punk's work and openness to having him in NXT.

Behind the scenes, it's reported that Punk and Michaels have developed a positive rapport. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful highlighted this evolving relationship, stating, "When Shawn Michaels publicly endorsed CM Punk, a lot of people rolled their eyes, and said, ‘yeah, I bet.’ Well, look at where CM Punk has been multiple times as of late. Going to NXT. Going there when he doesn’t have to, and working to help out. Maybe it’s just the honeymoon period, but it seems like that endorsement, whether or not that had anything to do with Punk going to NXT, couldn’t have hurt."