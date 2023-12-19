Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Deal

The Mysterio family is set to continue their journey with WWE for an extended period.

As previously disclosed, Dominik Mysterio has inked a fresh contract to stay with World Wrestling Entertainment, a decision finalized last month.

Adding to this, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has revealed that Rey Mysterio has also committed to a new agreement with WWE.

Currently sidelined due to a knee injury, Mysterio's absence has been woven into the narrative, serving as the backdrop for Santos Escobar's transition to a heel character.