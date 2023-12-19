WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio Signs New WWE Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2023

The Mysterio family is set to continue their journey with WWE for an extended period.

As previously disclosed, Dominik Mysterio has inked a fresh contract to stay with World Wrestling Entertainment, a decision finalized last month.

Adding to this, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has revealed that Rey Mysterio has also committed to a new agreement with WWE.

Currently sidelined due to a knee injury, Mysterio's absence has been woven into the narrative, serving as the backdrop for Santos Escobar's transition to a heel character.

Dominik Mysterio Secures New Multi-Year Deal with WWE, Sources Confirm

Dominik Mysterio, a prominent member of The Judgment Day, has reportedly inked a new agreement with WWE, as per PWInsider's sources. While o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 18, 2023 02:42PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio

