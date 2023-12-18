Dominik Mysterio Secures New Multi-Year Deal with WWE, Sources Confirm

Dominik Mysterio, a prominent member of The Judgment Day, has reportedly inked a new agreement with WWE, as per PWInsider's sources. While one informant asserts that the contract spans five years, another has confirmed the signing but remains uncertain about its duration.

In recent times, 'Dirty Dom' has risen to prominence within WWE. His notable achievements include a high-profile bout against his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 in April, and securing the NXT North American Championship twice in 2023. His journey with WWE began at SummerSlam 2020.