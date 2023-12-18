Tonight's WWE RAW Preview - 34th Street Fight Announced

WWE has announced a new match-up for tonight's episode of RAW, featuring R-Truth taking on JD McDonagh in a special Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This announcement comes after R-Truth, alongside The Creed Brothers, engaged in a six-person clash against The Judgment Day last week. R-Truth is now set to face JD McDonagh in a one-on-one encounter, aiming to secure a win in this festive-themed battle.
Here's the updated lineup for the 12/18 edition of RAW:
- WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
- Seth Rollins to address Drew McIntyre
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz
- Miracle on 34th Street Fight: JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth
