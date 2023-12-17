Mick Foley Stuns Fans with Unexpected Appearance at ICW No Holds Barred

In a shocking turn of events at the ICW No Holds Barred event, wrestling legend Mick Foley made an unannounced appearance, much to the surprise of the audience. Adding to the spectacle, Foley was dressed as Santa Claus.
He targeted wrestler John Wayne Murdoch, delivering a brutal double-arm DDT. The assault didn't end there; Foley escalated the confrontation by striking Murdoch with a barbed wire bat. This dramatic intervention paved the way for Tara Zep to secure a victory in their match.
I have no words pic.twitter.com/1M8LjqpGli— EatingTheIndies.com (@OaklandRovers) December 17, 2023
