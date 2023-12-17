WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Stuns Fans with Unexpected Appearance at ICW No Holds Barred

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 17, 2023

In a shocking turn of events at the ICW No Holds Barred event, wrestling legend Mick Foley made an unannounced appearance, much to the surprise of the audience. Adding to the spectacle, Foley was dressed as Santa Claus.

He targeted wrestler John Wayne Murdoch, delivering a brutal double-arm DDT. The assault didn't end there; Foley escalated the confrontation by striking Murdoch with a barbed wire bat. This dramatic intervention paved the way for Tara Zep to secure a victory in their match.

Tags: #wwe #mick foley #icw #no holds barred

