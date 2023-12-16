Charlotte Flair's Injury More Serious Than Expected

During a recent WWE Smackdown event on December 8th, 2023, Charlotte Flair suffered an injury while facing Asuka. Reports indicate that the injury occurred during a commercial break, following a mishap where Flair slipped from the top rope.
Flair is now facing a recovery period of approximately nine months and will undergo surgery in the near future. Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com shared insights on the situation, stating, "We are told that the surgery is being scheduled around the holidays, which is why it hasn’t happened yet. In speaking to one source about the injury, it was described as ‘likely worse than’ just a torn ACL and that there were additional knee injuries but they declined to specify what they may have been."
WNS whishes Charlotte Flair all the very best.
⚡ WWE Revives Classic Pay-Per-View Theme for Upcoming Event
WWE is once again pre-recording an episode, this time for SmackDown, in light of the upcoming Christmas break. The episode for December 22nd [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 16, 2023 02:11PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com