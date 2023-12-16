WWE Revives Classic Pay-Per-View Theme for Upcoming Event

WWE is once again pre-recording an episode, this time for SmackDown, in light of the upcoming Christmas break. The episode for December 22nd was taped in advance, giving the talent and crew a well-deserved holiday.

At the taping, a significant development occurred involving AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight. They each expressed their desire to challenge Roman Reigns, leading to the announcement of a triple threat match. This match is set for the New Year's Revolution episode of WWE SmackDown, with the victor earning a shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

WWE hosted this event from 2005 to 2007. The inaugural event was notable for its main event: an Elimination Chamber match for the then-vacant World Heavyweight Championship. This match featured Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, and Edge, with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee.