Backstage Reaction Towards Liv Morgan Following Arrest

Liv Morgan was arrested on Thursday in Sumter County, Florida, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of her possession of marijuana (under 20 grams) and potentially synthetic cannabinoids.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select has reported that Morgan's arrest has not resulted in any negative repercussions within the wrestling community. He obtained statements from several WWE individuals.

One WWE staff member commented, "Liv has not been on TV, did not alter creative plans, and was honest about the situation. There are no issues with her whatsoever.”

A prominent wrestler remarked, "Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We'll get our jokes off, and she'll get hers off, and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough.”

It's important to note that while marijuana is mentioned in the WWE Wellness Policy, the organization hasn't actively tested for it in recent years. Previously, a positive test would result in a $2500 fine.