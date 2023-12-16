WWE Introduces "WWE Speed" Concept

Before the live airing of tonight's WWE SmackDown, the organization unveiled a novel concept named "WWE Speed." This new format features matches that last for 5 minutes. In the inaugural "WWE Speed" match, Bronson Reed emerged victorious over NXT's Nathan Frazier, and Cedric Alexander triumphed against Axiom.

The commentary team for these matches included Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, suggesting that these bouts might be broadcast, possibly on WWE's social media platforms. A video showcased the "WWE Speed" branding, complete with a countdown timer for each contest. The LED boards surrounding the ring highlighted wrestlers from various brands.