WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Cody Rhodes Unveils His Pick for WWE's Most Valuable Player of 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2023

Cody Rhodes Unveils His Pick for WWE's Most Valuable Player of 2023

During his recent visit to The Michael Kay Show, Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts when asked about Shawn Michaels' comment that Dominik Mysterio is WWE’s Most Valuable Player of 2023. Cody Rhodes expressed his perspective, stating:

“If I was looking at it from tickets sold, merch sold, excitement over matches, achievement in body of work, I’d say your MVP is, I’m not going to say myself, somebody else will hopefully say me, but I’d say Seth Rollins is somebody who is more the MVP.

Who am I to go against what Shawn Michaels said, though? If Shawn Michaels sees something in Dominik Mysterio, that’s huge because he’s not one that often will make that claim. Dom, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly linked to the audience. Dom Mysterio walks out now, he puts the mic to his lips, and you can’t hear a word he’s saying because they boo him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now, but they won’t be boos, they’ll be cheers. There is something incredibly special about the young man, and I’m sorry I’ve had to beat him so many times. I look forward to what he does. He comes from good stock, obviously, and his future is perhaps brighter than anybody.”

Multiple WWE Talents in Limbo Awaiting Creative Direction for TV Return

WWE has a healthy and bolstered roster thanks to recent returns and signings although there are still a number of talents yet to return to s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 18, 2023 03:00PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #seth rollins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85349/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π