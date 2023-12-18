Multiple WWE Talents in Limbo Awaiting Creative Direction for TV Return

WWE has a healthy and bolstered roster thanks to recent returns and signings although there are still a number of talents yet to return to screen.
Among those sidelined is Dexter Lumis, absent from the ring since May. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Lumis is not injured and is simply awaiting creative direction from WWE. Despite being in good shape to compete, Lumis has been noticeably absent from many recent TV tapings.
Odyssey Jones, another wrestler impacted by this situation, was promoted from NXT to Raw in this year's Draft. However, his main roster debut remains pending. He's been active in live events, teaming with Cameron Grimes against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Fightful sources revealed that Jones was once considered for inclusion in the Street Profits/Bobby Lashley faction, but plans have yet to materialize.
Finally, Omos has been underutilized on WWE TV since his return post-SummerSlam, following a break after WrestleMania. While WWE insiders see potential in Omos for an 'attraction' role, no specific creative ideas have been proposed for him. He continues to compete in live events with some regularity.
