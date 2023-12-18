Ex-WWE Wrestler Describes His Tenure as 'Terrible,' Using Colorful and Blunt Language

During a conversation with Jeremy Konrad from BleedingCool.com, EC3 discussed the inception of NWA Exodus Pro and its significance as a creative outlet for him. He explained, “NWA Exodus Pro is a passion project, and we are fortunate enough to be one of the first territorial affiliates of the NWA in the new era. It came from controlling your narrative. It came knowing what I wanted, not necessarily a promotion, but I wanted that to be a platform for talent to be discovered or reinvent themselves. That was my creative outlet during the pandemic, and I’m getting fired. It was kind of like therapy in my very, very real life. You know, the WWE run was dogshit. It sucked dirty hairy balls, let’s be honest. But I said to myself, ‘I’m a better speaker than almost everybody on this roster, and I never had a chance to speak.’ So, the idea stemmed from that with CYN.”

He further elaborated on his ambitions, “I will put a better promo out every week than anybody’s doing regarding context and creativity. Maybe not production value or eyes seeing it, but creatively, I will put out something better than you see on Monday or Friday night. So, the real germ of it all was CYN. What it really meant was to tell your story. I could tell mine, and I wanted to create something that allowed others to tell theirs. So, after I made the necessary adjustments and cut the necessary people out of my life. I repackaged that as Exodus.”