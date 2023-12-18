Earl Hebner Confirms Rekindled Friendship with Bret Hart Years After 1997 Montreal Screwjob

During a recent conversation with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, ex-WWE official Earl Hebner opened up about his current rapport with Bret Hart. Their relationship had soured during the infamous 1997 Survivor Series PLE, where Hebner played a pivotal role in the Montreal Screwjob. However, Hebner revealed that they have since reconciled.

Hebner shared, “I have a merch shirt that says ‘Damn right I did.’ And a lot of people want me to say, Can you write on it ‘I screwed Bret?’ I go, ‘No. I can’t do that.’ A while back, maybe three or four years ago, I would do it but Bret and I made up. And before my brother passed, we were at a house show, or indie show and he was there and he called us into the ring and he put us over like big time. So now Bret calls me now and then and I’ll call him and we got a good relationship back and I’m not gonna screw it up by writing something over a dumb ass shirt. It’s gonna destroy our friendship.

“For a long time it honestly it bothered me. It was bad for me, you know, cuz I carried it with me for a lot of years. We met one time an airport, and I wanted to talk to him and he said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you.’ … I said, ‘can I talk to you for a minute?” He goes, ‘I don’t want to talk.’ I said okay, so I let it go and that was it. And as time went on, you know, it finally worked out well. We got to see each other [and] communicate…”