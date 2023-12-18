WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown on 12/15 Draws Strong Ratings Boost with Roman Reigns' Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2023

The latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown ratings have been released. The episode drew an average of 2.240 million viewers on FOX, a decrease from the previous week's 2.384 million, as reported by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

In the crucial 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.55 rating, which is a drop from the previous week's 0.63. It's noteworthy that last week's episode marked the highest viewership since October 13 and the strongest performance in the key demographic since October 6.

Highlights of SmackDown included the comeback of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and a match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso. The dip in ratings was anticipated, considering last week's show featured CM Punk's first appearance in almost ten years.

