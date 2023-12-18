TNA Wrestling Signs Jade Chung As New Ring Announcer

TNA has officially announced a fresh addition to their team. This morning, through their social media channels, the company shared the exciting news that Jade Chung will be taking over as the new full-time ring announcer. This change comes in the wake of David Penzer's departure from TNA, which occurred after the recent Final Resolution special.

BREAKING: @JadeChung11 is the new ring announcer for TNA Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/PI9gMfTkQO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 18, 2023