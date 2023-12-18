WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Signs Jade Chung As New Ring Announcer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2023

TNA Wrestling Signs Jade Chung As New Ring Announcer

TNA has officially announced a fresh addition to their team. This morning, through their social media channels, the company shared the exciting news that Jade Chung will be taking over as the new full-time ring announcer. This change comes in the wake of David Penzer's departure from TNA, which occurred after the recent Final Resolution special.

#impact #impact wrestling #tna #tna wrestling #jade chung

