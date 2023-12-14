WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Confirms Eddie Edwards' Contract Renewal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2023

TNA Wrestling Confirms Eddie Edwards' Contract Renewal

TNA Wrestling has officially announced the renewal of Eddie Edwards' contract. Edwards, a prominent figure in TNA since 2014, has held titles as the IMPACT World Champion, World Tag Team Champion, and X-Division Champion.

Eddie Edwards Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

Eddie Edwards is here to stay in TNA Wrestling. As revealed today by PWInsider.com, the former IMPACT World Champion, World Tag Team Champion and X-Division Champion has re-signed with the promotion. Edwards has become one of the faces of TNA since his arrival in 2014, reinventing himself on numerous occasions. As Edwards looks to lead the charge into the new era, what is next for the brawler from Boston?

Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #tna #tna wrestling #eddie edwards

