TNA Wrestling Confirms Eddie Edwards' Contract Renewal

Eddie Edwards Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

Eddie Edwards is here to stay in TNA Wrestling. As revealed today by PWInsider.com, the former IMPACT World Champion, World Tag Team Champion and X-Division Champion has re-signed with the promotion. Edwards has become one of the faces of TNA since his arrival in 2014, reinventing himself on numerous occasions. As Edwards looks to lead the charge into the new era, what is next for the brawler from Boston?