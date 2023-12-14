WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Revealed Match Card SPOILERS

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2023

The WWE NXT episodes for December 19 and December 26 were pre-recorded this Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Spoilers from these tapings are available for those interested.

During these tapings, a number of matches were confirmed for the NXT New Year’s Evil event scheduled for January 2, 2024. The announced matches include:

Ilja Dragunov (c) facing Trick Williams for the NXT Championship
Lyra Valkyria (c) defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Blair Davenport
Oba Femi competing against Riley Osbourne in the Men’s Breakout Tournament Final

