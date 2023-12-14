WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024: Revealed Match Card SPOILERS

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The WWE NXT episodes for December 19 and December 26 were pre-recorded this Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Spoilers from these tapings are available for those interested.

During these tapings, a number of matches were confirmed for the NXT New Year’s Evil event scheduled for January 2, 2024. The announced matches include:

Ilja Dragunov (c) facing Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Blair Davenport

Oba Femi competing against Riley Osbourne in the Men’s Breakout Tournament Final