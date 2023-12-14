WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Officials Hold Meeting with WBD Regarding Possible RAW Broacasting Agreement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2023

In a previous report, it was mentioned that WWE is aiming for approximately $400 million annually in rights fees for Monday Night Raw, as their current contract with the USA Network is set to expire in fall 2024.

About a month earlier, WWE had been presenting Raw to various networks, including Amazon Prime, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney’s FX. Despite initial beliefs that discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery had stalled, they appear to be ongoing, particularly with CM Punk's return to WWE. This development seems to have reopened possibilities that were once considered closed. The ongoing NBA TV deal has been influencing the negotiations between AEW, WWE, and networks regarding media rights fees.

Pwinsider reported that TKO’s Marc Shapiro, Khan, and Triple H were in New York City for an extensive meeting at the Warner Bros. Discovery headquarters with WBD executive Bruce Campbell, focusing on the media rights for Raw. This meeting, which took place on a Monday morning, lasted several hours.

It's important to note that there are other potential broadcasters interested in Raw. AEW currently has a TV agreement with WBD that extends to the end of 2024.

