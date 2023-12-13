The Undertaker Reveals His Top Tag Teams of All Time

During a recent episode of The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" YouTube channel, he was asked to name his all-time greatest tag teams. The Undertaker stated, "I've put people on and I've taken them off and I've had enough time to think about this and I'm still not sure if I got it right, but this is my opinion.”

He began his list with Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson, members of the Four Horsemen, describing them as the quintessential heel tag team. He praised their in-ring coordination, promo skills, and adaptability in matches.

Next, The Undertaker chose the Midnight Express with Jim Cornette, highlighting their role as exceptional heels and the impact of Cornette's management. He noted the importance of great heels for the success of babyfaces and commended the team's classic wrestling style.

The Rock and Roll Express ranked second on his list. The Undertaker emphasized their long-standing and entertaining feuds, particularly with the Midnight Express. He lauded Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson for their selling abilities and the excitement they brought to the ring.

Topping his list were the Road Warriors, also known as the Legion of Doom. He remarked on their unparalleled ability to draw crowds and create an electrifying atmosphere, referring to the intense reaction they received as a "Road Warrior pop." He admired their imposing presence and significant impact on the wrestling industry.