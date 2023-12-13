WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bully Ray Highlights a Unique Approach in WWE Not Seen for Years

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2023

Bully Ray recently shared his insights on the current state of WWE during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. He highlighted the company's well-rounded roster, emphasizing the presence of top-tier talents like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Ray observed, “The WWE is doing now what they haven’t done in a long, long time and I’m going to venture to say as far back as the Attitude Era. They finally have multiple tiers to their talent. For the longest time, it was your couple of main eventers and then the drop off was significant.”

He further elaborated, “Now, we have main eventers, co-main eventers. We have attractions. We have great tags. The roster is very balanced and the card is very balanced, which they haven’t had in a long time.”

Source: Wrestling Inc
