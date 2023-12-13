WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Behind-the-Scenes Details on CM Punk and Seth Rollins Segment from WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2023

Behind-the-Scenes Details on CM Punk and Seth Rollins Segment from WWE RAW

WWE's recent edition of RAW took place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. A report has surfaced indicating that the memorable match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins was conducted without a designated producer. Further details have now emerged to explain this situation.

Fightful Select has reported that it's quite usual for segments lacking physical interaction to proceed without a producer. This does not imply that performers have complete autonomy, as they are still required to collaborate with the creative and writing teams to shape the segment's direction. While there are some exceptions, this practice is not exclusive or special treatment for Punk.

In related news, CM Punk was present at the latest NXT taping held at the Performance Center. Although there were no intentions for Punk to feature on NXT TV, he was warmly received and contributed by assisting several wrestlers backstage.

