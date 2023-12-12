WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

MJF Posts Photo with John Cena at Iron Claw Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2023

MJF Posts Photo with John Cena at Iron Claw Premiere

 'The Iron Claw' looks set to be one of the biggest pro wrestling movies in years.

This A24 movie, scheduled for release in theaters this month, chronicles the renowned Von Erich Family's saga. Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White headline the cast, and there's a special cameo by AEW world champion MJF.

MJF, the Salt of the Earth, made an appearance at the movie's premiere, joined by John Cena, the iconic 16-time WWE world champion. A photo of Cena and MJF together on the red carpet emerged, along with a video showing the two having a conversation. You can see both the photo and the video below.

CM Punk Chooses WWE RAW, Signs Exclusive Deal to Join Roster

The key highlight of this week's "Monday Night Raw" episode was CM Punk's highly anticipated decision regarding his brand affiliation. He sp [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 12, 2023 07:06AM


Tags: #wwe #aew #john cena #mjf #the iron claw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85285/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π