CM Punk Chooses WWE RAW, Signs Exclusive Deal to Join Roster

The key highlight of this week's "Monday Night Raw" episode was CM Punk's highly anticipated decision regarding his brand affiliation. He sparked intrigue by appearing on "Friday Night SmackDown" and at "NXT Deadline," hinting at the possibility of joining either brand.

However, he ultimately concluded his deliberations on the red brand.

The notion of Punk choosing another show during this episode was unlikely.

In Cleveland, Ohio, he reflected on confronting past challenges in the same arena. While Nick Aldis presented an attractive offer for SmackDown and Shawn Michaels proposed an opportunity for Punk to shape future talents in NXT, Punk had already set his sights on Raw upon learning it would be in Cleveland.

Marking nearly a decade since his departure, Punk has now made a significant return.

He joins the Raw roster, declaring, “CM Punk is home.”