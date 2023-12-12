WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

CM Punk Chooses WWE RAW, Signs Exclusive Deal to Join Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2023

CM Punk Chooses WWE RAW, Signs Exclusive Deal to Join Roster

The key highlight of this week's "Monday Night Raw" episode was CM Punk's highly anticipated decision regarding his brand affiliation. He sparked intrigue by appearing on "Friday Night SmackDown" and at "NXT Deadline," hinting at the possibility of joining either brand.

However, he ultimately concluded his deliberations on the red brand.

The notion of Punk choosing another show during this episode was unlikely.

In Cleveland, Ohio, he reflected on confronting past challenges in the same arena. While Nick Aldis presented an attractive offer for SmackDown and Shawn Michaels proposed an opportunity for Punk to shape future talents in NXT, Punk had already set his sights on Raw upon learning it would be in Cleveland.

Marking nearly a decade since his departure, Punk has now made a significant return.

He joins the Raw roster, declaring, “CM Punk is home.”


Tags: #wwe #raw #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85283/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π