Logan Paul Advertised For First WWE SmackDown of 2024

The Rogers Arena has confirmed that WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will be featured in the January 5, 2024, episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Vancouver, B.C., marking the first SmackDown event of the year.

The WWE on FOX's blue brand show will also showcase a match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, alongside a bout featuring Drew McIntyre against Ricochet.

Although Charlotte Flair is mentioned in the promotional materials, her absence is expected due to an injury.

Recently, Logan Paul was visibly shocked when his brother, Jake, scored a devastating first-round knockout against Andre August. The moment Jake landed the powerful punch, Logan's astonished reaction quickly became a sensation on social media. Footage of this reaction, captured from ringside and shared by Logan himself, was accompanied by a succinct caption: "my god @jakepaul."









