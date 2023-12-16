WWE SmackDown Producers for This Week's Matches and Segments

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2023

On the December 15, 2023, episode of WWE's SmackDown, broadcasted from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, several notable producers were responsible for orchestrating key segments and matches.

- The opening promo featuring Roman Reigns and Randy Orton was crafted by Michael Hayes and Nick Aldis.

- Shane Helms took the helm for the U.S. title contender tournament bout between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller.

- The U.S. title contender tournament match showcasing Kevin Owens versus Austin Theory was overseen by Shawn Daivari.

- Petey Williams was the creative force behind the women’s tag-team match pitting Zelina Vega & Michin against The Kabuki Warriors.

- The main event clash between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso was produced by the duo of Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis.