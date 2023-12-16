Chris Jericho Expresses Readiness to Participate in AEW Continental Classic Tournament

Chris Jericho, the AEW star and pro wrestling legend, expressed his willingness to participate in the 2024 Continental Classic in AEW if asked by Tony Khan. In a recent interview with Dallas News, Jericho stated, “I mean, I’ll do whatever, man. Whatever my boss wants me to do, I’ll make it great. And the Continental Classic — I didn’t know about it until I think Tony [Khan] told me a little bit before [it began] and didn’t ask me to be in it, and I didn’t ask to be in it. Because we’re doing the storyline with Kenny [Omega] and with Don [Callis].”

He added, “With that sort of side of the coin, and the thing with the Young Bucks going on, it really wouldn’t have made sense right now for me to be in it, but it’s been great. I mean, I think every match has been good to very good to excellent. I think everybody in the tournament is really showing who they are and whether you’re winning or losing, everybody wins when you have a great match. So is it something that I would be interested in doing next year? Of course, I think it’d be awesome to do next year. If it comes around that Tony wants me to be in it, I’ll be in it.”