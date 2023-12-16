WWE Secures New Trademark Related to Solo Sikoa

During the episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, Roman Reigns bestowed the title of “Tribal Heir” upon Solo Sikoa, positioning him as the successor to the Tribal Chief role.
On December 15, 2023, WWE sought legal protection for this term by filing a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark is intended for use in entertainment services. Here is the description:
“Mark For: TRIBAL HEIR™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
⚡ WWE Revives Classic Pay-Per-View Theme for Upcoming Event
WWE is once again pre-recording an episode, this time for SmackDown, in light of the upcoming Christmas break. The episode for December 22nd [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 16, 2023 02:11PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com